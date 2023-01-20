Joy Behar Forced to Correct Her Bogus Conspiracy About Alec Baldwin's ‘Rust’ Charges

The View’s Joy Behar was forced to issue a “clarification” on Friday after suggesting that actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges because the district attorney overseeing the case is a “big Republican.”

Discussing the forthcoming charges against Baldwin in the 2021 on-set shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Behar wondered at one point why it was “the actor’s job” to check their firearm for live ammunition. The liberal View co-host, however, also floated a conspiracy theory that Baldwin’s well-known liberal politics are the reason he faces charges.

“Also, you know, the DA who is indicting him, or whatever the legal term is right now, she's a big Republican,” she exclaimed. “I’m only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans. They can’t stand him.”

There’s only one problem: Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is a Democrat. After her conspiracy-mongering set off a heated exchange with her colleagues, Behar came back the following segment to issue a half-hearted correction.

“Clarification [on] something I said last segment,” she said. “It's the special prosecutor who's now the Republican politician in New Mexico, and not the current DA. I get them mixed up sometimes. So, sue me.”

Andrea Reeb, who was tapped as special prosecutor in the case, is indeed a Republican.

This is far from the first time that Behar has had to correct one of her flubs on-air. This past November, for instance, she said she was “sorry” for falsely accusing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett of belonging to a hate group.