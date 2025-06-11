Joy Behar Lusts After ‘Gorgeous’ Gavin Newsom on ‘The View’

Joy Behar finds California Governor Gavin Newsom distractingly “handsome,” she admitted Wednesday, at the risk of sounding “superficial.”

As The View hosts discussed Newsom’s social media back and forth with Donald Trump after the president unleashed armed forces to L.A.’s ICE protests against the governor’s wishes, Behar interrupted the conversation with an unrelated message.

“Gavin Newsom brings me back to really handsome presidents” like she said, “JFK and Obama.” ADVERTISEMENT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during the Vogue World: Hollywood Press Announcement at Chateau Marmont on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As the show rolled photos of Newsom to illustrate her point, she added, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have an articulate, gorgeous president like that again? Just saying.”

Behar’s lighthearted comment came just before Trump’s former Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin theorized that Trump’s deployment of troops to L.A. is a calculated effort to “bait liberals and liberal governors” into adopting the “defund the police” positions that would “hurt them in the midterms.”

THE VIEW - President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, and First Lady Michelle Obama make their first joint appearance on �The View,� TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Show recorded on Monday, September 24, 2012) (Photo by Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, MICHELLE OBAMA, JOY BEHAR Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Con

Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, called out the racial implications of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s comment that Newsom should be “tarred and feathered” for defying Trump: “That’s what they did to Black people all throughout the United States. FYI to Mike Johnson, that is probably not the direction you want to go in right now.”

The weight of the conversation did not deter Behar, who just after likening Kathy Griffin’s severed head of Trump photoshoot to Johnson’s violent comment, casually interjected with her declarations of Newsom’s “handsomeness.”

Los Angeles has seen protests throughout the weekend following federal raids searching for illegal immigrants and increased tension after President Trump ordered the National Guard to L.A., over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images) Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

Behar isn’t alone among her co-hosts in her admiration, though no one joined in to swoon Wednesday. Sunny Hostin also complimented the governor as a “an attractive candidate” in 2023, as the hosts speculated on whether or not he’d be running for president and Ana Navarro said he should run for “Best Hair of the United States” instead.