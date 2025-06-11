Joy Behar Lusts After ‘Gorgeous’ Gavin Newsom on ‘The View’

Joy Behar finds California Governor Gavin Newsom distractingly “handsome,” she admitted Wednesday, at the risk of sounding “superficial.”
As The View hosts discussed Newsom’s social media back and forth with Donald Trump after the president unleashed armed forces to L.A.’s ICE protests against the governor’s wishes, Behar interrupted the conversation with an unrelated message.
“Gavin Newsom brings me back to really handsome presidents” like she said, “JFK and Obama.”
As the show rolled photos of Newsom to illustrate her point, she added, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have an articulate, gorgeous president like that again? Just saying.”
Behar’s lighthearted comment came just before Trump’s former Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin theorized that Trump’s deployment of troops to L.A. is a calculated effort to “bait liberals and liberal governors” into adopting the “defund the police” positions that would “hurt them in the midterms.”
Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, called out the racial implications of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s comment that Newsom should be “tarred and feathered” for defying Trump: “That’s what they did to Black people all throughout the United States. FYI to Mike Johnson, that is probably not the direction you want to go in right now.”
The weight of the conversation did not deter Behar, who just after likening Kathy Griffin’s severed head of Trump photoshoot to Johnson’s violent comment, casually interjected with her declarations of Newsom’s “handsomeness.”
Behar isn’t alone among her co-hosts in her admiration, though no one joined in to swoon Wednesday. Sunny Hostin also complimented the governor as a “an attractive candidate” in 2023, as the hosts speculated on whether or not he’d be running for president and Ana Navarro said he should run for “Best Hair of the United States” instead.
Newsom is only the latest politician Behar has expressed some physical admiration for, as she’s also called Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “handsome.”