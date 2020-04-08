Joy Behar Plans to Leave ‘The View’ in 2022
Joy Behar plans to leave daytime talk show The View in the summer of 2022, Variety reports. The 77-year-old, who has spent 21 seasons on the show thus far, plans to exit after her contract ends. “I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it!” she told Variety. “I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.” If she follows through on her plan, Behar will depart the show right before her 80th birthday, after first joining the show in 1997.
Behar took a leave from the show in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the other hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin—also started to work from home according to social-distancing guidelines, Behar has made appearances on the show from her Hamptons home.