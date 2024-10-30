Joy Behar Unwittingly Reveals ‘The View’ Co-Host’s Lesbian Romance On Air

Joy Behar unwittingly blabbed on air about her fellow The View co-host Sara Haines’ “lesbian relationship” in college Wednesday—as Haines’ parents watched from the audience.

Near the end of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg was previewing Haines' appearance alongside her parents on the show’s Behind the Table podcast when Behar interjected.

“I have to ask her a question,” Behar said, turning to Haines. “Are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had, back at Smith [College]?”

Haines burst out laughing, while the other co-hosts appeared flabbergasted. The camera quickly cut to Haines’ parents sitting in the studio audience, her father slack-jawed and her mother smirking.

“Dad, earmuffs! Earmuffs!” Haines said, looking to her father, with her hands over her ears.

“That was off-air that she told us that,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin reminded Behar, while co-host Sunny Hostin wryly observed: “Now it’s on-air.”

Haines quickly made light of the awkward moment. “It’s a good thing my dad doesn’t always watch,” she said. “But now he does.”

Haines—who attended a famously gay women’s liberal arts college in Northampton, Massachusetts ( itself a queer haven )— has been married to Max Shifrin, a lawyer (and a man), since 2014.

It isn’t the first time Behar has shown a fascination with same-sex relationships, and the other instance also involved Haines.

In June, the 81-year-old commentator was asked by a guest, comedian Sarah Bernhard, who is gay, if Behar herself had ever “gotten it on with a lady.”

Ever unfiltered, Behar responded, “No, but someday I will,” and when Bernhard told her she had to “hurry up,” Behar added: “I’ll do it in my 90s!”

Moments later, Behar roped Haines into the hysterics, after the younger co-host admitted she had been to a lesbian bar in Manhattan.

“You have? I didn’t see you there!” Behar joked. “She’s a closet lipstick lesbian!”