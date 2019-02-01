‘The Joy of Cooking’ Now Comes In Black, Red, Gold, and Blue Leather

I can picture the cover of The Joy of Cooking that my mom had stashed above our pantry. Yellowed a bit with age and rough around the edges of the dust jacket, this bible of culinary creation was in practically everyone's repertoire after it was first published in 1931. And now, in the year 2019, it's getting a truly aesthetic facelift.

The Joy of Cooking now comes in a multitude of monochromatic leather bindings, perfect for anyone cultivating a certain interior style, thanks to a collaboration with NY-based company Graphic Image. There's yellow suede, embossed navy, metallic gold, deep oxblood, a blush nude, and (of course) black.

Now, this is definitely more of a decorative piece, because if you put this down anywhere near where you're actually cooking, you could end up with a staining disaster on the leather cover. But the interior remains the same, with its minimalist design, barebones illustration style, and whisper-thin pages.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

As someone who has newly found an appreciation for coordinating interior choices, this update makes my heart happy. Not many people use cookbooks anymore, which is a shame! Cookbooks are amazing and helpful and fun. And if updating one of the most famous and best-selling cookbooks to fit the aesthetically-focused times will make more people buy it, I'm 110% in.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.