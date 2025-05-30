Joy Reid Launches New Podcast in Competition With MSNBC

Italy’s Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies claims she’s “incredibly lucky to be alive” after crashing headfirst into a wall during a harrowing motorcycle accident. Sharing a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram, the 21-year-old socialite, who splits her time between Rome, Paris, and Monte Carlo, wrote: “I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle. I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving. Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life.” Accompanying the post was a series of pictures of the princess recovering in the ICU, as well a note of thanks for the medical staff who treated her. “My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference,” the princess, who goes by Carolina, wrote.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today
Shop with ScoutedBioré's Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese One
Shop with ScoutedThis Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to Coffee
Taylor Swift is finally the owner of the best thing that’s ever been hers. In a statement on her website, the singer revealed she’s purchased her music catalog, adding, “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.” Today’s update marks the end of a six-year squabble over the ownership of Swift’s first six albums. The “All Too Well” singer first raised the issue in 2019, when celebrity manager Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records, the label that owned her catalog. At the time, Swift said she’d begged the previous owner, Scott Borchetta, for a chance to purchase her masters, and was not only denied, but was never informed that he was selling the rights. Since 2021, Swift has been subverting the ownership debacle by releasing re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of the albums featuring new bonus tracks. However, she’s only released four of the six so far. Addressing whether or not she’ll move forward with re-releasing the remaining two, Swift wrote, “Those two albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right... But if that happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”
Joy Reid Launches New Podcast in Competition With MSNBC
Axed MSNBC star Joy Reid is striking out on her own with a new podcast. The Joy Reid Show will launch on June 9, with episodes released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The show will place her in competition with her former employer, which has also driven deeper into the podcast space. This week, MSNBC unveiled a new online interview show hosted by anchor Nicolle Wallace. Reid was forced out of the network in February in a bloodbath of non-white talent at MSNBC. Anchors Jonathan Capehart, Katie Phang, and Ayman Mohyeldin all lost their shows in the shake-up. Reid told Variety that her new venture will afford her a greater level of freedom. “This podcast gives me the space to be all of me—smart, skeptical, curious, joyful, and sometimes just plain fired up,” she said. “It’s a platform where I can unpack the headlines, sit with brilliant thinkers, challenge power, and also just vibe with the culture. ‘The Joy Reid Show’ is where real conversations happen—without the limits of traditional TV. I’m excited to go deeper, laugh louder, and speak more freely than ever before.”
The “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) sector is hurtling toward a crisis with an increasing number of borrowers falling behind on their loan payments, The New York Times reported. Klarna, one of the leading BNPL providers, saw a huge spike in customers missing payments; credit losses totaled $136 million in the first quarter, marking a 17 percent increase compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, 41 percent of BNPL users say they’re missing payments, up from 34 percent the year prior, according to a survey by the credit platform LendingTree in April. The Trump administration has “upended oversight of the industry,” the Times said, referring to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s announcement that it would not enforce a Biden-era rule aimed at regulating pay-later lenders in the same way as credit card companies, which required them to send out monthly billing statements and provide safeguards for customers seeking refunds. “Consumers are going to be squeezed and more reliant on these products,” said Julie Margetta Morgan, a former bureau official. “And the companies are being offered a free pass to construct those products in ways that are the most profitable to them.”
Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure at a court in London. The actor-comedian formally denied the charges during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he has been charged with assaulting four women between 1999 and 2005. Brand appeared in court wearing a dark suit and sunglasses and did not speak to reporters on his way in. The charges include an accusation of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and raping another in 1999. He is also accused of assaulting a woman by grabbing her arm and dragging her to a male toilet in 2001, and kissing and groping another woman without her consent in 2005. His trial will take place on June 3, 2026. Following the charges, the 49-year-old released a video claiming he was not a rapist and that he was “incredibly grateful” to be able to defend the charges against him in court.
Wayne’s World star Tia Carrere, 58, has revealed that her 19-year-old son Jude has come out as transgender. Carrere, who voiced Nani Pelekai in the 2022 animated Lilo & Stitch film, stars in the new live action Lilo & Stitch as Mrs. Kekoa, a new character. However, Carrere said that she doesn’t plan on Jude, who she co-parents with ex-husband Simon Wakelin, following in her footsteps. “He doesn’t love the spotlight,” Carrere told People, noting that Jude did stop to pose for pictures at the Lilo & Stitch premiere. “He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did. But he’s a great artist.” She added, “I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.” Carrere’s turn as Cassandra Vong in 1992’s Wayne’s World made her a household name alongside stars Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Lara Flynn Boyle and Rob Lowe. But she said she is most proud of being a mother. “I did a good job with that. But I don’t want to congratulate myself too much! He’s his own person!” Carrere said of Jude.
Dolly Parton is “at peace” but lonely after Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years, died in March. In a new interview with AP, Parton said, “He was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it.” Though the couple, who married in 1966, remained strictly private throughout their six-decade relationship, the “Jolene” singer has been more open about life as a widow. Shortly after announcing Dean’s death, Parton released a new single, “If You Hadn’t Been There,” in his honor, writing on Instagram, “He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.” She later told Knox News she believed Dean was “at peace” after having “suffered a great deal.” However, Parton told the AP she’s learning to focus on new ventures after losing Dean, including her new line of frozen meals. She also told the outlet she’s leaning on her Christianity to navigate grief, adding, “I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday.”
Two Netflix originals dominated the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season, according to a new Nielsen 35-day multiplatform ranking. The rating system measures what people are watching across both linear and streaming in a 35-day viewing window and was cut off early April for this edition of the chart. It found that season two of Netflix’s Squid Game was the most-watched series of the 2024-2025 entertainment TV season with an average of 27.1 million viewers, according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place was another Netflix hit, Adolescence, which averaged at 19 million viewers. Rounding out the top five were CBS’ Tracker, Prime Video’s Reacher, and ABC’s High Potential which averaged at 17.4 million, 17.3 million, and 16.1 million viewers respectively. Netflix notably scored several wins on the list taking up half of the top 20 spots, and proving the platform’s gargantuan effect on streaming. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Zero Day, and Nobody Wants This were among other Netflix originals that ranked in the list’s top ten with averages ranging between 15.2 to 15.7 million viewers.
A private jet known as “Trump Force Two” which was used to transport JD Vance during the election is now being used to deport migrants to Central America, records show. A Freedom of Information request has revealed that the red, white, and blue Boeing 737, which was also used by the Trump campaign to offer private rides to donors in exchange for money, is part of a fleet of planes known as “ICE Air” which are used to shuttle immigrants out of the United States. The plane has made at least 16 chartered flights to Central and South American countries so far this year to carry out deportations, and was spotted at a number of airports known as hotbeds of ICE Air activity before flying to an airport in Honduras known for handling deportation flights. Prior to the 2024 election, the plane had been used at least four times to carry out further deportation flights between 2018 and 2020 during Trump’s first term in office. It is not known whether the White House was aware of the plane’s history prior to it becoming part of Trump’s election campaign.
An Alaska man has walked away with only minor injuries after being pinned down by a 700-pound boulder for three hours. Kell Morris, 61, was trapped by the boulder when he and wife Jo Roop were hiking near a glacier south of Anchorage, Alaska. Roop, a retired Alaska State Trooper, managed to hold her husband’s head above water as they waited for rescuers. A sled dog tourism company based on the remote glacier overheard the 911 dispatch call and made its helicopter available to rescuers, who would have struggled to reach the pair by road. Seven men used inflatable air bags to lift the boulder off Morris, who was hypothermic and drifting in and out of consciousness. “When it first happened, I was doubtful that there was going to be a good outcome,” Morris said. He spoke of his luck of being rescued by air and was even “luckier that I have such a great wife.” Roop works with the local police department at Seward, 120 miles south of Anchorage. Morris said he had noticed potentially dangerous boulders deposited by the glacier during the hike, but had done his best to avoid them.