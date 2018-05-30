Joy Reid’s Old Blog Promoted 9/11 Truther Video

MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid’s old blog is back in the news again. BuzzFeed reported Wednesday that a March 2006 post from her now-defunct website—which she claimed last month was hacked in an effort to make her appear homophobic—encouraged readers to watch “Loose Change 9/11,” a viral video released in 2005 and partly produced by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, alleging that the 9/11 terror attacks were an inside job. “The fundamental question is: do you believe the official story of 9/11?,” reads Reid’s blog post. “It’s worth taking a second look.” In another post, that same month, Reid also wrote of the 9/11 attacks: “[W]hy did any of the WTV [sic] buildings fall...? Somehow I think it will be a generation before we get the full story on what happened on 9/11?”
