Joyce Randolph, Last Surviving Star of ‘The Honeymooners,’ Dies at 99

Joyce Randolph, the last surviving star of “The Honeymooners,” has died at the age of 99, TMZ reported. She played Trixie Norton, wife of Art Carney’s Ed Norton, and neighbor of the Kramdens, played by Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows, in the classic 1950s sitcom.

Randolph passed in her sleep on Saturday at her New York City home, according to her son. She was in hospice care at the time of her death.

Randolph was cast as Trixie after Gleason spotted her in a chewing gum commercial. Despite its cancellation after one season, “The Honeymooners” is regarded as one of TV's greatest comedies. It became known for Gleason's character's catchphrase, “To the moon, Alice,” often directed in disdain at his wife.

The show spawned a reboot and a few specials that returned to the original characters after its short-lived zenith. It reran for decades afterward as a hallmark of live television and an honest reflection of the American working class. She largely gave up acting after the show, but was beloved by the show's devoted audience who regarded her as the last of the Honeymooners.