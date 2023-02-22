JPMorgan Bans ChatGPT in the Office
BOT BOYCOTT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. is cracking down on robots in the workplace. According to reporting from Bloomberg, the investment bank has restricted the use of ChatGPT—an AI chatbot capable of responding to prompts with texts and images—among employees. The restrictions are not in response to a specific event but instead come as the closely watched company tries to tread lightly amid reports of erratic behavior by the bot. In recent weeks, ChatGPT has shown a tendency to produce false information and engage in inappropriate interactions with users. ChatGPT’s impressive abilities—and glaring foibles—have triggered mixed responses, with some companies moving quickly to incorporate it into their workflows while others exercise more caution. Microsoft recently announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT