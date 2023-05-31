JPMorgan Boss DID Discuss Bank’s Business With Jeffrey Epstein, Former Exec Says
POINTING FINGERS
A former executive at JPMorgan Chase said in legal documents that he communicated with CEO Jamie Dimon about the bank’s business with Jeffrey Epstein, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dimon, who has maintained that he did not have such conversations, was reportedly contradicted by Jes Staley in statements made in documents forming part of a legal battle about JPMorgan’s links to convicted sex offender Epstein. Staley allegedly said he communicated with Dimon when Epstein was arrested in 2006 and in 2008 when the disgraced financier pleaded guilty to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. Staley further claimed that he continued to communicate with Dimon through 2012 about whether or not JPMorgan should keep Epstein as a client. The bank denied that the communications ever happened, with a spokeswoman telling the Journal: “The one person who claims this to be true is currently accused of horrific acts and dishonesty.” JPMorgan is currently suing Staley and revealed in its lawsuit that he had been accused of sexual assault by a woman who says she was abused by Epstein and is herself suing the bank, claiming it facilitated Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.