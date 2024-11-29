JPMorgan Boss Jamie Dimon Has Been Having Secret Policy Talks With Donald Trump for Months

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday after it suffered its sixth consecutive loss in a series of close-call matches. “We informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a Friday statement. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.” The Bears lost 23-20 on Thursday to the Detroit Lions, days after it also lost 30-27 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. It also lost 20-19 to the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. Eberflus had earlier on Friday assured his team he was “confident” he would remain its head coach, according to ESPN, only to eventually get sacked hours later. Bears interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will become its interim head coach.
