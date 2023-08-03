JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Epstein Lawsuits Only Hurt Brand Name ‘a Little Bit’
BLAME GAME
In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the litigation surrounding the bank’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has only impacted its brand equity “a little bit sometimes.” His comments arrive amid a legal battle with the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has accused the bank of enabling Epstein’s sex trafficking and cited internal emails showing the bank disregarded red flags about his activities. In June, JPMorgan agreed to settle another lawsuit filed by Epstein victims for $290 million. Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday that he was “so sorry” JPMorgan did business with the wealthy sex offender. “Had we known then what we know today, we obviously wouldn’t have,” Dimon said. He added, “And yes, we make terrible mistakes sometimes and we apologize for it.” JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing and argues the USVI was “complicit” in Epstein’s scheme.