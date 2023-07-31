JPMorgan Paid Women for Epstein—Even After Cutting Him Off

Even after JPMorgan cut Jeffrey Epstein as a client in 2013, the investment bank transferred more than $1 million to women and girls in his circle, new legal filings allege.

The revelation comes from an ongoing legal brawl between JPMorgan and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) government, which is suing the financial giant for enabling Epstein’s international sex ring while he was a client of the bank for about 15 years.

In a letter to the Manhattan federal judge on the case, the USVI’s lawyers accuse JPMorgan of failing to produce a full picture of Epstein’s banking transactions—including information that the bank had compiled as part of an internal probe called “Project Jeep,” which was launched after Epstein’s 2019 arrest for sex trafficking in New York.

The new data also uncovered “transactions from multiple Epstein-related individuals” including JPMorgan executive and Epstein pal Jes Staley, billionaire Leon Black, and Boris Nikolic, an adviser to Microsoft mogul Bill Gates who was listed as a backup executor in Epstein’s will.

The bank “is now refusing to respond to the USVI’s questions regarding the transactional data, which reveals JPMorgan handled more than $1.1 million in payments from Epstein to girls or women—many with Eastern European surnames—after Epstein was terminated by JPMorgan, including over $320,000 in payments to numerous individuals for whom JPMorgan had not previously identified payments,” the letter states.

Linda Singer, an attorney for the USVI government, sent the missive to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on July 18, when it was filed under seal. On Monday, a redacted version of the document was filed to the court docket.

The document states that weeks after the USVI requested the data, JPMorgan provided a spreadsheet of more than 9,000 transactions paid to “Epstein-related persons” totaling over $2.4 billion between 2005 and 2019; that data, provided on June 30, apparently included dates and beneficiaries but not senders.

On July 14, the USVI says, the bank handed over a spreadsheet with additional fields including senders, unveiling “transactions from multiple Epstein-related individuals, including Jes Staley, Boris Nikolic, and Leon Black” that were previously undisclosed.

“JPMorgan claims this information was not disclosed earlier because it was not in a custodial production and/or did not relate to individuals specifically identified by the USVI as related to Epstein,” Singer wrote.

“The USVI has repeatedly made clear that its discovery requests are not limited to individuals it specifically identified as being related to Epstein,” she added. “The USVI specifically identified the individuals it knew were related to Epstein to make its discovery requests clearer—not relieve JPMorgan of its duty to produce known relevant documents.”

“It is still unclear whether JPMorgan has disclosed all payments from Epstein to girls or women or other information relating to the review JPMorgan conducted after Epstein’s 2019 arrest.”

The letter requested that Rakoff order JPMorgan to produce all documents related to Project Jeep and “all financial records for any newly disclosed girls or women to whom Epstein made payments.” It also asked the court to “impose monetary sanctions against JPMorgan” for the “pattern of late disclosure.” (Rakoff has yet to issue a ruling on these requests.)

The case, which has exposed a number of prominent people associating with Epstein, is scheduled for trial in October.