Dimon to Trump: I Wouldn’t Have Joined Your Cabinet Anyway
Despite rumors circulating on who could be joining Donald Trump’s new administration, Jamie Dimon is counting himself out. The JPMorgan CEO received a shoutout on Trump’s Truth Social account on Thursday, the president-elect posting: “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan CHASE, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration.” However, the billionaire had no plans to regardless. “First of all, I wish the president well, and thank you, it’s a very nice note,” Dimon said at a CEO Summit. “But I just want to tell the president also, I haven’t had a boss in 25 years and I’m not about ready to start.” In June, Trump told Bloomberg that he would consider Dimon for a role like Treasury Secretary, and many had wondered if he’d join the administration. The president-elect later walked back the quote, and said that he didn’t “know who said it.”
