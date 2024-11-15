Cheat Sheet
1

Dimon to Trump: I Wouldn’t Have Joined Your Cabinet Anyway

Not Another Billionaire
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.24 1:54PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at The Institute Of International Finance annual membership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Building on October 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Dimon spoke on JPMorgan Chase's expansion into Africa, global trade and financial technology. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at The Institute Of International Finance annual membership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Building on October 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Dimon spoke on JPMorgan Chase's expansion into Africa, global trade and financial technology. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Despite rumors circulating on who could be joining Donald Trump’s new administration, Jamie Dimon is counting himself out. The JPMorgan CEO received a shoutout on Trump’s Truth Social account on Thursday, the president-elect posting: “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan CHASE, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration.” However, the billionaire had no plans to regardless. “First of all, I wish the president well, and thank you, it’s a very nice note,” Dimon said at a CEO Summit. “But I just want to tell the president also, I haven’t had a boss in 25 years and I’m not about ready to start.” In June, Trump told Bloomberg that he would consider Dimon for a role like Treasury Secretary, and many had wondered if he’d join the administration. The president-elect later walked back the quote, and said that he didn’t “know who said it.”

2
‘Snow White’ Star Is Now ‘Very Sorry’ for Her Anti-Trump Post
CC DISNEY
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.15.24 12:14PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 12:12PM EST 
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler attends the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Shortly after Megyn Kelly called her a “pig,” Rachel Zegler apologized for her post-election take. Last week, Zegler reportedly wrote “f*** Donald Trump“ in her Instagram stories, followed by: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.” The sentiment set off conservative Kelly, who used her Sirius XM show to call for Zegler’s firing from Disney’s live-action Snow White film. “She has to go right now,” Kelly said, echoing other outraged Trump supporters. “There’s something wrong with this person.” Zegler has since apologized. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” she wrote in her Instagram stories on Thursday. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am very sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.” While the “week has been emotional for so many of us,” she continued, “I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

3
American Tourist Busted for Gross Desecration of Tokyo Shrine
NAIL FILE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.15.24 5:58AM EST 
An American tourist, named in reports as Steve Lee Hayes, was arrested in Japan after allegedly using his fingernails to damage a torii gate of the Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo.
Tokyo TV BIZ YouTube

An American visiting Japan with his family has been arrested on suspicion of vandalism after allegedly desecrating Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu Shrine. According to Reuters, the 65-year-old (identified as Steve Lee Hayes) clawed five letters representing family names into a pillar of the Torii gates with his fingernails. He allegedly etched the characters “just for fun,” according to Tokyo Weekender, and was taken into custody at his hotel. The incident is one in a string of similar defacements, visitors having graffitied pillars at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo twice already this year. Reuters reports that “overtourism” may be to blame: 27 million people visited Japan between January and September, injecting the equivalent of $37.5 billion into the economy but also saddling the country with drunken, rowdy visitors who leave their trash in the streets and strain transportation systems and generally make life more difficult for locals. As for Hayes, he’s reportedly receiving assistance from the U.S. Embassy.

4
Conan O’Brien Announced as Oscars Host
‘AMERICA DEMANDED IT’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.24 11:26AM EST 
Talk show host Conan O'Brien attends TBS's A Night Out With - For Your Consideration event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2025 Oscars. “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement released by ABC. O’Brien left late-night in 2021 after nearly 30 years on the air, and now hosts the popular podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” He was selected to host the awards after four-time host Jimmy Kimmel turned it down, as well as comedian John Mulaney. “I know how much work goes into [the Oscars], so I thought, ‘Yeah, I don’t necessarily want to do this ever again,’” Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times. An Academy Awards hosting gig used to be a feather in the cap for established comedians, but has become almost radioactive amid declining ratings and social media backlash. The show had no host from 2019 to 2021. Viewership hit 19.5 million at this year’s Oscars, a four-year high. Though before 2018, viewership never dipped below 32 million. This is O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars, though he did host the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

5
Team Trump Has a List of Military Officers It Wants to Fire
YOU’RE (ALMOST) FIRED
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.14.24 6:46PM EST 
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 911 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a 911 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly has a list of military officers they want to boot from the Pentagon, and it could unprecedentedly include the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Two sources told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity, that Trump is still in the early stages of planning and the list could grow as he gets closer to taking office. Trump reportedly has yet to give the official go ahead for the firings, though he has spoken often in recent weeks about getting rid of “woke” generals and officers connected to the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Insiders also predict that Trump could focus his firings on military officers connected to Mark Milley, Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters. Milley was quoted in Bob Woodward’s book War calling Trump “the most dangerous person ever,” and someone who could not control his authoritarian tendencies while in the White House. Milley added, “I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist.”

6
Woman Told House Panel She Had Sex With Gaetz at 17: Report
👀
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.14.24 11:49PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 11:47PM EST 
Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz Variety/Variety via Getty Images

A woman who claims she had sex with former Florida congressman—and current attorney general nominee—Matt Gaetz while she was a minor testified about the encounter in front of the House Ethics Committee, ABC News reported Thursday. The network cited sources familiar with the Justice Department investigation into Gaetz, which ultimately resulted in no charges against the Republican firebrand. He has continually denied all charges of impropriety. The news comes just as the committee was scheduled to meet to consider releasing a report on its findings this week. Since Gaetz is no longer in Congress, however, its release is up in the air. The lawyer for the woman who testified, John Clune, has called on the committee to make it public, saying of his client: “She was a high school student and there were witnesses.” Gaetz said following Thursday’s report that the “allegations are invented and would constitute false testimony to Congress.” He added: “This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.” The Justice Department investigation did result in an 11-year prison sentence for a former friend of Gaetz’s, Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of the woman when she was under 18.

7
Now Elon Musk Is Apparently Meeting With Iranian Officials for Trump
ERRAND BOY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.15.24 3:28AM EST 
Published 11.14.24 7:23PM EST 
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024.
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. ALLISON ROBBERT/Allison Robbert via Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk has quickly become the public face of the new Trump administration. After being appointed to a government “department” that does not exist, the Tesla billionaire took time out from hobnobbing with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago to meet with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, according to The New York Times. Two Iranian officials told the publication the meeting took place on Monday in New York, where their discussion focused on softening tensions with Iran and the United States. Musk requested the meeting, according to the report. Ultimately, the meeting with Musk and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani was “positive” and good news," said the officials, who added that the meeting, held at an undisclosed location and chosen by the ambassador, lasted for more than an hour. “We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, told the Times. Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s transition spokeswoman, said, “The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary action to do just that.” Just last week, the Justice Department announced federal charges in connection with a failed Iranian plot to kill Trump.

8
Charles Manson Admitted to More Murders in Uncovered Prison Phone Call
‘NOBODY KNOWS’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.14.24 6:34PM EST 
Published 11.14.24 5:08PM EST 
Charles Manson.
Charles Manson admitted to earlier murders in a newly surfaced phone recording from 2017. Bettmann Archive via Getty

Cult leader and killer Charles Manson admitted to committing murders before he infamously became the head of the so-called Manson Family and led his troop of followers to commit a string of brutal killings in California in 1969. The revelation comes in the form of a chilling prison phone call recording, which was released in a teaser for the upcoming Peacock docuseries Making Manson. “There’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” Manson, who died in 2017, says in the clip. “I lived in Mexico for a while. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars. Got involved in a couple killings. I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings. I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach.” Manson was convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of seven people, including the actress Sharon Tate, although he did not commit the killings himself. Earlier in life, he was in and out of psychiatric institutions and prisons for crimes that included robbery and rape. The new series, directed by Billie Mintz, explores Manson’s life before he headed up the commune populated largely by young women.

9
Lindsey Vonn Makes Shock Announcement About Olympic Future
GOING FOR GOLD
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.24 3:21PM EST 
Lindsey Vonn of the USA poses with the Women's World Cup Downhill Crystal Globe trophy after the Women's Downhill Race on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is hitting the slopes again. Five years ago, Vonn retired from competitive skiing because of pain in her right knee. Now, seven months after knee replacement surgery, she’s re-joining the United States ski team with hopes to compete in the World Cup circuit this winter and possibly the 2026 Olympics. Vonn called her return to professional skiing “amazing and definitely not planned,” in an interview with the New York Times Thursday. “I’m not chasing anything; I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone,” she said. “With what I’ve done in my career, I’m thankful I can be in this position. I don’t have any pressure. It’s just me and the mountain like it was in the beginning.” Vonn has 82 World Cup victories and has appeared at four Olympic Games, winning three medals.

10
Gaetz Told Trump of Joe Scarborough Murder Conspiracy: Ex-WH Official
MEMORIES
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.14.24 6:22PM EST 
Matt Gaetz
A former Trump staffer said she witnessed Matt Gaetz enter the Oval Office with a folder full of conspiracy theories. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin told The View her story about interacting with Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz—which allegedly led to days of Trump tweeting conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Griffin said she once met Gaetz outside the Oval Office, where she begged him not to show Trump a folder full of “printed out conspiracy theories that Joe Scarborough, of Morning Joe and a former congressman, had murdered his staffer.” Scarborough previously represented Florida’s first congressional district—the same district Gaetz represented from 2017 until his resignation on Wednesday. In 2001, his former staffer Lori Klausutis was found dead in Scarborough’s congressional office in Fort Walton Beach. A subsequent autopsy revealed the 28-year-old had an undiagnosed abnormal heart rhythm. She died from head trauma after passing out and falling, according to an Associated Press fact check. After the meeting, Trump spent days “tweeting false, malicious claims,” Griffin alleged, which eventually led to Klausutis’ husband begging Twitter to take down the posts. Griffin said the interaction “speaks to his character, integrity, and judgment.” Griffin previously told the same story to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 when she was interviewed in 2022. In her testimony, Griffin said the story was “anecdotal” but included it to show that Trump was a “product of his advisors.”

