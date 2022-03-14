Billionaire’s Son Killed by Boat’s Propeller in Florida Keys

Read it at Miami Herald
The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a boating accident during a fishing competition in the Florida Keys. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviárez, 31, dived into the water to rescue his fiancée after she fell overboard, only to get himself caught up in the boat’s propeller. He died of his injuries while his girlfriend, Andrea Montero, 30, swam clear. Escotet was the youngest son of the banker Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, owner of the Banesco Bank, for which he worked in Miami.