Juan Williams Is Suddenly Out at Fox News’ ‘The Five’

Juan Williams, longtime liberal co-host of Fox News’ late-afternoon panel show The Five, announced on air on Wednesday that he was leaving the program.

“This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said at the end of Wednesday’s broadcast.

“COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” he added. “As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I’ll be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

Williams, who has been with the show since 2011 and a regular co-host for seven years, was diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago, forcing the program to go back to filming remotely. The hosts had returned to the studio briefly in the fall of 2020.

“As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, D.C. full time. We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to the show and its success over the last several years,” Megan Albano, VP for The Five and weekend programming, said in a statement. “As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, D.C. permanently.

“We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option,” Albano added. “While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with Fox News Media.”

While Williams’ presence on The Five as the lone liberal pundit had always lent itself to fiery on-air debates and clashes, the tension seemed to ramp up in recent months, especially after the show went back to filming remotely after Williams’ December COVID diagnosis. And generally, the tension was highest with co-host Greg Gutfeld.

Besides having near-daily shout-fests with Williams during Five broadcasts, Gutfeld was also outspoken both behind the scenes and on the air about his desire that the program fully return to the studio.