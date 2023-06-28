DNA Sleuthing IDs Woman Found Dead Along Highway in 1996

CHEAT SHEET
In yet another example of genetic sleuthing breaking open a cold case, a murdered woman found along a California highway in 1996 has been identified as a mother of four. Juana Rosas-Zagal’s daughters had nearly given up hope of ever finding out what happened to the 41-year-old when investigators using her DNA and genealogical databases came knocking. “He destroyed my family. He didn’t kill only one person. He killed all of us,” one of Rosas-Zagal’s daughters said of her killer in a video played at a police press conference. Police said they are hoping that the identification will lead them to a suspect.