Judd Apatow Skewers Tom Cruise From Every Angle

Hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards, Judd Apatow went after Tom Cruise, mocking the actor’s height, beliefs, and family situation. “Every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah,” Apatow said. The special effects in Maverick were so top-notch, I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls.” His most personal zinger? “The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants,” Apatow said of Cruise.
For more, listen to Judd Apatow on The Last Laugh podcast.