Jude Law Takes a Tumble Getting Off a Water Taxi in Venice

American Tourist Dies in Jet Ski Accident in the Bahamas
DEADLY CRASH
An American tourist died in the Bahamas after his jet ski crashed into a boat, police announced. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said officers “responded to a collision involving a vessel and a jet ski in waters off Paradise Island,” at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. “The male rider of the jet ski was found unresponsive with visible injuries,” they said. “Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the victim but found no vital signs of life.” The man’s identity has not yet been made public. Since August 2024, at least four American citizens have been hospitalized due to jet ski accidents in the Bahamas, two of whom had to be airlifted to the United States for treatment due to the extent of their injuries. In 2025, the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas issued a warning to tourists about the dangers of renting jet skis and prohibited U.S. government employees working in the area from renting or riding them. An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, police have confirmed.