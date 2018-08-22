Judge: Accused Waffle House Shooter Unfit for Trial

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox 17 Nashville
A judge on Wednesday deemed the man who allegedly killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House restaurant unfit to stand trial. A physiologist determined that Travis Reinking suffers from schizophrenia, and instead of standing trial, Reinking will be transferred to a mental-health center. Psychologist Rena Isen said in court that Reinking is a danger to himself and others, but that his illness can likely be treated with medication. If he becomes mentally stable, Reinking, who faces four murder charges, will be returned to jail and may have to stand trial. He is accused of killing Taurean C. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, De’Ebony Groves, and Akilah Dasilva with an AR-15 rifle in April.