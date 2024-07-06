Judge Aileen Cannon granted former President Donald Trump’s request to delay impending deadlines in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case on Saturday in the latest fallout from the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling.

Trump’s legal team requested the stay on Friday, citing the SCOTUS decision which gives the president immunity when executing “official acts,” according to NBC. The team requested further briefing on the issue of immunity.

The Trump-appointee, who has reportedly been urged by her colleagues to pass the case onto another judge, abided by the former president’s request.

Now, special prosecutor Jack Smith can, but is under no obligation to, submit a file on how classified information will be used at trial by July 18. Trump’s team has to respond to Smith’s submission by July 21.

Cannon similarly granted a temporary stay on expert disclosures which were due July 8 and the Trump team’s reciprocal discovery which was due on July 10.

Cannon still has set no trial date for the case and Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.