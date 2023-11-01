Judge Hints She May Delay Trump’s Classified Documents Trial
The federal judge involved in Donald Trump’s classified documents case hinted on Wednesday that she may push back the trial’s scheduled start date—saying she thought it may interfere with the former president’s election subversion trial in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reported that Judge Aileen Cannon will make a decision after a Thursday hearing. “I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished in this compressed period of time,” Cannon stated. The statement comes after Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said it would be impossible for the legal team to work on three criminal trials set between March and May 2024. According to The Guardian, Trump has been trying to delay his criminal trials past the 2024 presidential election in November, hoping that winning the race would allow him to pardon himself or instruct his attorney general to waive his charges.