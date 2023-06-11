Judge Aileen Cannon Keeps Trump Case Unless She Steps Aside: Clerk

Read it at The New Yor
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over Donald Trump’s first appearance in the Mar-a-Lago documents criminal case on Tuesday, will continue to oversee it unless she recuses herself, the chief clerk of the court system told The New York Times. Cannon is a Trump appointee who had a pre-indictment ruling in his favor overturned on appeal. The chief clerk, Angela Noble, said “normal procedures were followed” in assigning the trial to her, and the chances that she would end up with it were increased by the location and workloads of other judges.