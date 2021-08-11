Judge Allows Dominion Suits Against Giuliani, Powell, Lindell to Proceed

Read it at Reuters
A federal judge dealt a blow Wednesday to a trio of former President Donald Trump’s attack dogs who toured the country spreading his lie that the 2020 election had been stolen. Judge Carl Nichols denied a motion by Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell to dismiss three defamation suits filed by Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the three targeted the voting machines company with claims it rigged the election against Trump. Dominion has sued each of the three for $1.3 billion and previously sued cable networks Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax.