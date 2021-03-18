Judge Allows Ghislaine Maxwell to Redact ‘Sensational and Impure’ Details From Court Filing
‘JUSTIFIED’
A federal judge in New York allowed most of the redactions in complaints against alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to remain in a ruling Thursday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan largely sided with the Department of Justice, which is prosecuting Maxwell on sex trafficking charges, on proposed redactions to its filings in the case against Maxwell, which are currently filed under seal until final decisions on the redactions are made. Nathan allowed for additional material to be redacted at Maxwell’s request. The judge wrote of Maxwell’s redaction requests, “Those portions of the transcript, which were redacted in the civil matter, concern privacy interests and their disclosure would merely serve to cater to a craving for that which is sensational and impure. The Court thus concludes that such redactions are justified.”