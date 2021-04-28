Judge Allows NYU to Suspend Freshman for Pandemic Partying as Her Lawsuit Moves Forward
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT
New York University was given the go-ahead by a judge on Wednesday to suspend a freshman caught partying in violation of the school’s COVID-19 rules. The student, a pre-med sociology major identified only as Jane Doe, had been caught on Snapchat at a non-socially distanced party “about a mile from campus” last January, but had sued for damages against the school in response. Jane Doe had been granted a temporary motion to keep the school from enforcing its one-semester suspension policy during her lawsuit. But now, citing the weakness of Jane Doe’s legal arguments in the face of the evidence against her, including internal NYU reports that Jane Doe had been caught multiple times in the past violating COVID-19 rules, the judge is allowing the school to eject her from classes while her lawsuit moves forward.