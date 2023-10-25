CHEAT SHEET
    Chilling Details Emerge About Man Accused of Executing Divorce Judge

    MONSTER

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Pedro Argote, the Maryland man suspected of executing a divorce judge hours after losing custody of his kids, controlled every aspect of his family’s life, surveilling them with in-house cameras and beating them, according to testimony reviewed by the Associated Press. Argote, 49, is still on the run after allegedly shooting Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway on Oct. 19, just hours after Wilkinson characterized Argote’s treatment of his family as “shocking.” Argote’s ex-wife testified that he would stuff a towel into their crying baby’s mouth, and that he carried a gun as he constantly surveilled her. His oldest daughter made similar claims, saying Argote was “watching my every move” through cameras. The women said Argote was abusive, beating them with “whatever [object] he had close by.” Before ruling Argote was to have no contact with his family, Wilkinson called him “abusive in multiple ways.” Argote, who fled after the alleged murder, remains at-large.

