Judge Approves $800 Million Settlement for Las Vegas Massacre
CLOSURE
A Nevada judge has approved an $800 million settlement for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting which killed 58 people and injured more than 850, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Under the settlement, MGM Resorts International accepted no liability but agreed to pay $49 million, and its insurance companies agreed to pay $751 million. The suit, involving 4,400 claimants, accused the casino company of negligence, wrongful death and liability in the shooting. Attorney Robert Eglet said that two retired judges will determine the amounts of money disbursed and he’s optimistic payments will be given out by the end of 2020. “We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure,” MGM Resorts International said in a statement. “It is especially meaningful that the decision comes one day before the third anniversary of the incident, a time of great sadness and reflection.”