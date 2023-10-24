Judge Calls Out Trump Lawyers Who Asked for COVID Delay—But Won’t Wear Masks
FORGETTING SOMETHING?
Judge Engoron denied a request from Chris Kise, one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, who asked for former president’s New York fraud trial to be postponed because members of the attorney general’s legal team have tested positive for COVID. Kise said he was sitting away from the AG’s table Tuesday to avoid catching COVID and complained about his opponents’ lack of notification, saying that “the leading candidate for president of the United States in this courtroom today,” and griping “I don't think we should really be here today.” Another Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, said she did not want to use the same microphone as the AG’s office. Judge Engoron said that the trial would proceed as planned, clapping back at the request: “Masks are available. We are going to proceed.” A spokesperson for the AG’s office said later that it had followed the CDC’s guidelines, adding: “if there were any concerns, defendants could wear masks today or at any point, but they have opted not to.”