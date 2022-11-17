Judge Awards Gabby Petito’s Family $3 Million From Brian Laundrie’s Estate
PAY UP
A judge in Florida has sided with the family of Gabby Petito in their wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s estate, awarding them a whopping $3 million. The family will likely receive substantially less, however, as Laundrie’s estate is not worth anywhere near that much. An attorney for the Petito family said whatever funds are received will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation, News Nation’s Brian Entin reported. The charity organization was set up to honor Petito’s memory after she vanished while on a road trip with Laundrie, her boyfriend, in August 2021, only to be found weeks later slain in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her death was deemed a homicide and, after a frantic manhunt, Laundrie was found dead of what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, having reportedly admitted to killing Petito in a notebook he’d left behind. The Petito family subsequently filed two separate lawsuits, one against Laundrie’s estate, and another against Laundrie’s parents, who they claim withheld information about Petito’s death. The latter trial is expected to begin next year.