Judge Awards Huge Payout to Teacher Shot by Six-Year-Old

John Mulaney Weighs In After Crashing Supreme Court Hearing
JESTER IN THE COURT
John Mulaney shares his notes after attending the U.S. Supreme Court hearing on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs. The comedian posted on X a drawing of the courtroom with the caption, “Cheap seats but great show.” Mulaney surprised fans Wednesday by attending the hearing, where justices are weighing the legality of Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on other nations. Mulaney is most known for releasing comedy specials, voice acting in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and writing for Saturday Night Live for six seasons. But The Hollywood Reporter said that the comedian is working on a TV show based on the Supreme Court, which he is writing with attorney Neal Katyal, who was there on Wednesday representing businesses challenging the tariffs.