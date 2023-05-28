Judge Bars Student From Wearing Mexican Flag Sash at Graduation
FREE SPEECH?
Graduating high school senior Naomi Peña Villasano was told by her Colorado school district that she couldn’t wear her custom sash—which features both the American and Mexican flags to honor her heritage—to her graduation ceremony. On Friday, a federal judge upheld a decision that sided with the school. “I’m at a loss of words over the decision,” Villasano said in a statement. “My high school graduation is an important occasion that I want to celebrate with my family and I am incredibly saddened that I cannot celebrate it with my family the way I want to.” Garfield County School District 16 contended Villasano’s assertion of free speech, banning the display of flags because “that would open the door to a student wearing a Confederate flag pin or another flag that would cause offense,” the lawsuit said. Despite the ruling, Villasano walked across the graduation stage Saturday donning the stole. According to the Post Independent, no teachers or school administrators tried to stop her.