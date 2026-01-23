Judge Bites Back at Trump Goon in Ballroom Court Battle

Donald Trump’s plans for a massive ballroom where the White House’s East Wing once stood ran into a skeptical judge on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, in a case brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, questioned the federal government’s claim that the president had the authority to demolish the East Wing and construct a $400-million ballroom without obtaining congressional approval.

When a Trump administration lawyer compared the project to the Gerald Ford administration putting in a pool, President George W. Bush-appointee Leon took offense.

“Come on, be serious,” he snapped, Reuters reported.

Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The National Trust is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt construction on the ballroom. When filing the suit, it argued that federal law states that Congress must authorize such construction on federal parks. Additionally, the preservation group claims the National Park Service broke the law by producing an environmental assessment of the project rather than a more comprehensive impact statement. And, it did so in the middle of the demolition process.

Leon declined the National Trust’s request to issue a temporary restraining order last month, claiming it didn’t show “irreparable harm.” By that point, though, the East Wing had been leveled. He is set to rule on the injunction in the coming weeks.

Construction crews were seen demolishing the East Wing last November. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The Trump administration insists the demolition was legal. In a court filing, it compared the work to past renovations and claimed the 90,000 square-foot ballroom was required for state functions. Above-ground construction would begin in April, it added.

Justice Department lawyer Jacob Roth said Thursday that the ballroom would even advance the public interest.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, Trump, 79, is also working on a supposed “beautification” project for Lafayette Square, which is right next to the White House.