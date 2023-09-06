Judge Blocks SoCal School Board From Enacting Anti-Trans Policy
DENIED
A judge in Southern California has blocked a right-wing school board from implementing a policy that critics say will force teachers to “out” transgender students. The Chino Valley Unified School District's right-wing majority board passed the controversial policy “gender disclosure” policy in July, which requires educators to inform parents if a student wants to use a different pronoun, use a different bathroom or play on a different sports team. The district was then sued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who said the policy could cause LGBTQ+ students, “mental, emotional, psychological and potential physical harm.” On Wednesday, Judge Thomas Garza issued a temporary restraining order, meaning the policy is halted while the state’s lawsuit goes ahead. The Chino Valley school board has been pushing anti-LGBT policies since right-leaning candidates took over with support from a local megachurch.