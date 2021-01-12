Judge Blocks Execution of Lisa Montgomery, Only Woman on Federal Death Row
MERCY
A federal judge has blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, just hours before she was scheduled to be killed. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was convicted of strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett to death in 2004 and then cutting her baby out from her womb. Montgomery’s attorney argued that she suffers from severe mental illness “from a lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers,” and was thus unable to understand why she was being executed. In his ruling, District Judge James Hanlon allowed the court to “conduct a hearing to determine Ms. Montgomery’s competence to be executed,” though a date for that hearing has yet to be set. The Trump administration has gone on an execution spree in its final days, putting 10 men to death since July.