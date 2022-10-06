CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Judge Blocks Key Parts of New York’s Tougher Gun Law
WHY THOUGH
Read it at Reuters
A New York federal judge has temporarily halted parts of the state’s new gun law that required social media account reviews for gun owners and made it a felony crime to carry guns in several public and private places. The law initially went into effect Sept. 1 after the state’s lawmakers passed it in an emergency session as a response to a June Supreme Court decision that invalidated New York gun laws and made it easier for citizens to carry guns in public. Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby’s ruling will allow for the gun-rights group Gun Owners of America to proceed with a lawsuit against the state’s law. The ruling will not take place for three days, the judge said, allowing for New York to appeal to a higher court.