    Judge Blocks Media Access to Records on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Subpoena Compliance

    Katie Hawkinson

    Donald Trump speaks at a conference while an audience members holds a sign that reads, “WE WANT TRUMP!”

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    A federal judge has denied attempts from media organizations to access records related to proceedings on the classified documents found at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Reporters were requesting records from Judge Beryl Howell related to an alleged issue with compliance over a grand jury’s subpoena of the classified material. In the ruling, Howell said that handing over these records would violate grand jury secrecy. “Responding to petitioners’ request would be infeasible without disclosing grand jury material because, if the government asked to hold the former president in contempt, as petitioners allege, that request would have been part of an effort to secure compliance with the grand jury Subpoena,” Howell wrote. This news comes after outlets made a similar attempt in December to access recordings of a proceeding between Howell and Trump’s lawyers that sources say was also related to compliance with the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, according to Politico.

