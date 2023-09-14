Judge Blocks New Mexico Guv’s Controversial Firearm Ban
CARRY ON
A federal judge on Wednesday night blocked a controversial public health order issued by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, which blocked citizens’ ability to freely carry guns in the state’s largest city, Albuquerque, and the surrounding area. U.S. District Judge David Urias, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, agreed with gun rights activists who filed a lawsuit against the state arguing that the order violated their constitutional right to bear arms. “A judge temporarily blocked sections of our public health order but recognized the significant problem of gun violence in this state, particularly involving the deaths of children,” Lujan Grisham wrote in a statement, while promising to continue working to curb firearm deaths.