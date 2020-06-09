Judge Blocks Removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Statue
A Richmond judge has blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from pulling down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, The Washington Post reports. Northam announced last week that he would remove the statue “as soon as possible” and put it into storage. However, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo has granted a 10-day injunction that blocks work from getting underway. A lawsuit claims the state promised to “affectionately protect” the statue when it annexed the land from Henrico County it stands on in 1890. The suit was filed by William C. Gregory, who is identified in papers as a great-grandson of a couple who signed the old deed. “Our administration is still reviewing the order,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. “Gov. Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.”