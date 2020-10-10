Judge Blocks Texas Guv’s Attempt to Limit Ballot Drop-Off Sites
Texas is appealing a Friday evening ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman that overturned an order from Gov. Greg Abbott to limit absentee ballot drop-off sites to one per county, according to Politico. In his order, Abbott claimed that allowing multiple drop-off locations would pose a threat to election security, which was a confusing about-face from an earlier order. Pitman said Abbott’s order to limit sites could affect disabled and elderly voter accessibility. The judge also noted the Supreme Court’s position that federal courts should rarely allow voting procedures to be changed so close to Election Day because it can cause voter confusion. “It is apparent that closing ballot return centers at the last minute would cause confusion, especially when those centers were deemed safe, authorized, and, in fact, advertised as a convenient option just months ago,” Pitman wrote. Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs filed appealed within hours of Pitman’s ruling.