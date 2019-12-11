Judge Blocks Use of $3.6 Billion in Pentagon Funds for Border Wall Construction

Read it at CNN
A federal judge in Texas blocked billions in Pentagon funds from being used to build a wall along America’s southern border, CNN reports. In his Tuesday ruling, Judge David Briones, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, said the Trump administration could not use $3.6 billion in military funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Mark Esper authorized the funds being pulled from deferred overseas and domestic projects to build 11 border wall projects. Briones’ ruling reportedly does not apply to other funds that have been allocated for the wall, including funds from the Treasury Department and money meant for counter-drug purposes.