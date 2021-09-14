Judge Blocks Vax Mandate for N.Y. Medical Workers Claiming It Violates Their Religious Beliefs
NOT THIS AGAIN
On Tuesday, a New York federal judge temporarily blocked a statewide vaccination mandate for medical workers, after a suit filed by 17 health-care professionals claimed that all vaccines against the coronavirus use aborted fetus cell lines in their development or production. The plaintiffs, all Christian medical professionals identified by aliases like “Physician Liaison X” and “Dr. A,” complained as a matter of religious conviction, they opposed any and all medical cooperation in abortion.
No COVID-19 vaccines contain aborted fetal cells, although some cells cultured from abortions given half a century ago were used in the mRNA and Johnson & Johnson vaccine development and production processes. Despite this, the ruling from Judge David Hurd agreed with the plaintiffs’ argument that their constitutional and human rights had been violated, as the state issued no allowance for religious exemption in the Aug. 28 mandate. The medical workers added in their filing that they are not “anti-vaxxers” against all vaccines. New York state has until Sept. 22 to respond to the suit in federal court.