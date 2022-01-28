CHEAT SHEET
Judge Denies Rittenhouse’s Request to Get Back Gun He Used to Shoot 3 People
Kyle Rittenhouse won’t get back the gun he used to shoot three protestors in Kenosha in 2020. On Friday, Judge Bruce Schroeder approved an agreement by lawyers to have the AR-15 destroyed by the state, according to WDJT. Rittenhouse had requested the rifle be returned to him, along with clothes and other materials he had on him the night of the shooting, claiming that he would destroy them to prevent their usage as a political symbol. The decision comes nearly three weeks after Dominick Black, the man who purchased the rifle for an underage Rittenhouse, accepted a plea deal to avoid a criminal conviction. Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder for killing two people in November.