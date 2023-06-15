CHEAT SHEET
    Judge Cannon Issues First Order in Trump Documents Case

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Aileen Cannon answers questions during her nomination hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020 in a still image from video.

    Pool/via Reuters

    Trump-appointed federal Judge Aileen Cannon made her first order on Thursday in the classified documents case against ex-President Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty to allegedly mishandling secret records two days ago. She has instructed “all attorneys of record and forthcoming attorneys of record” to obtain security clearance through a “necessary” process with the Justice Department before June 20, with a deadline to contact the DOJ by Friday. Cannon’s order emphasizes the sensitivity of the case in its dealings with classified materials only a U.S. president and their top officials could access. CNN reported that the order could also throw a wrench in Trump’s plans to seek more counsel due to Florida rules requiring his lawyers be barred in the state.

