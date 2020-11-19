Judge Chucks Arizona GOP Case to Stop Maricopa County Certification
DISMISSED
A judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Arizona Republican Party that sought to slow the process of certifying the state’s 11 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
The suit sought to prolong the state’s mandatory audit by requiring Maricopa County authorities sample votes based on the 748 precincts their jurisdiction contains, rather than from the 175 new vote centers where any resident of the county may cast their ballot. The lawsuit made no allegations of fraud or misconduct, and could not have substantially impacted the election’s final outcome. An attorney for the state GOP told The Daily Beast last week that he hoped only to see the audit conducted “by the book.”
On Thursday, he said his client was as yet undecided on whether to appeal the judge’s dismissal. “The party is doing everything it can to make sure this election is done legally, it is done right,” lawyer Jack Wilenchik said.