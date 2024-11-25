The Menendez brothers will not be home in time for Christmas.

A California judge ruled Monday that the Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing will be pushed back from Dec. 11 to dates in late January.

The fate of the resentencing has been up in the air since the prosecutor who called for it, the Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón, lost his re-election bid earlier this month.

Gascón argued in a letter—and in a subsequent news conference—that the brothers, who infamously gunned down their parents José and Kitty with shotguns in 1989 but claimed to be victims of sexual abuse, had served enough time for their crime.

Diane Hernandez, niece of Kitty Menendez, arrives to the Van Nuys Courthouse West, on the day of a hearing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez on whether to reconsider the first-degree conviction of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, 2024. Daniel Cole/Reuters

It appears Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, will now will have to wait to see if the new district attorney, Nathan Hochman, views their case as favorably as his predecessor.

Monday marked the first time the brothers were together in court since 1996, though they appeared virtually this time around. Loved ones of the duo, including Erik’s wife, Tammi Menendez, were spotted outside in and around the Van Nuys courthouse.

Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez' wife, looks on at the Van Nuys Courthouse West, on the day of a hearing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez on whether to reconsider the first-degree conviction of the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 25, 2024. Daniel Cole/Reuters

A lottery was held to determine which 16 members of the public would be permitted inside the hearing. Those who snagged a seat were ordered to surrender their cellphones in advance and place them in a plastic bag.

Gascón pointed out last month that the brothers’ age at the time of the double slaying—aged 21 and 18—would make them eligible for immediate parole if they were to be resentenced.

The brothers have been proceeding with a habeas corpus petition that calls for a resentencing. Included in that petition is a letter that Erik sent to his cousin months before the murders that alleged his father was sexually abusing him, as well as separate allegations against Jose that were levied by the former Menudo member Roy Rosselló.