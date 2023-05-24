Judge Deals Slain Boston Cop’s GF a Blow in Her Murder Conspiracy Case
DENIED
Another twist emerged Wednesday in the dizzying trial for Karen Read, the woman accused of killing her Boston cop boyfriend by slamming an SUV into him and leaving him to die in the cold in 2021. Read’s lawyers say she has been framed, and have been fighting in court for information to prove it. However, a Massachusetts judge ruled Wednesday that cellphone data from a fellow Boston cop and his sister-in-law—the duo Read accuses of framing her for John O’Keefe’s murder—won’t be handed to the defense ahead of a pretrial hearing in July. The defense argued the data contained proof that, on the night of O’Keefe’s death, Jennifer McCabe googled, “How long to die in cold” before erasing her search history. The defense argued other details could be unearthed in the phone data—like locations and messages—that could exonerate Read, a 41-year-old professor. In the end, Judge Beverly Cannone quashed the subpoena for phone records and a request for a pre-trial evidentiary hearing after prosecutors argued it was an invasion of privacy to two third parties.