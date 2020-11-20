Judge Delays Execution of Only Female Death Row Inmate After Her Lawyers Catch COVID

Read it at New York Daily News
A judge in Washington, D.C. has delayed the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only female inmate on federal death row, after Montgomery’s lawyers caught COVID-19. The prisoner was scheduled to be executed on Dec. 8 in Indiana for the murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in 2004 and the theft of Stinnett’s baby. The execution will not take place until at least the end of the year. Montgomery’s lawyers and her sister have argued that Montgomery should be spared execution due to severe mental illness and brain damage caused by childhood abuse. Montgomery would be the first female inmate executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.