Judge Doesn’t Buy Amber Heard’s Mistrial Request
OUT OF LUCK
A judge rejected Amber Heard’s request for a mistrial in her bombshell suit with Johnny Depp, documents obtained by CourtTV show. Heard’s lawyers alleged that Juror No. 15 wasn’t the person summoned for jury duty, rather a younger person with the same address. So, they wrote her due process was “compromised.” The judge disagreed. “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” the ruling says. “The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders.” Depp’s lawyers disputed the validity of the claims, saying Heard “took the kitchen sink approach—short on substance.” Next stop on this journey (if Heard chooses): appeals court.