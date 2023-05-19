Accused Leaker Jack Teixeira Too Dangerous to Release, Judge Rules
BACK TO THE BRIG
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking reams of highly classified documents online will remain detained pending trial, U.S. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy ruled Friday afternoon. Defense lawyers for 21-year-old Jack Teixeira asked that he be released to his father’s custody, but prosecutors argued that he was simply too dangerous to release—aside from the small arsenal of firearms found in his home, red flags were twice raised last fall about the Airman 1st Class having improperly handled intelligence. According to reporter Alexandra Leslie, who was in the courtroom, the list of people put at risk by Teixeira, who was arrested April 13, “could be as long as the phone book,” Hennessy said in handing down his decision. Hennessy also agreed with prosecutors’ warning that if Teixeira were to be freed, he could potentially be approached by foreign governments and expose further secrets.